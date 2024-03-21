AFSCME endorses Mayor Brandon Scott in his re-election bid

BALTIMORE — The largest union in the state endorsed Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott in his re-election bid.

The American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, or AFSCME, announced its endorsement Thursday.

"Scott believes in unions and what we stand for. But more importantly, he does the work to ensure that Baltimore's working people are provided with good pay and benefits. He has stood with AFSCME to help unionize cultural institutions in Baltimore, including the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Walters Art Museum, and the Enoch Pratt Library," said AFSCME president Patrick Moran.

The union represents 45,000 workers across the state and 10,000 in Baltimore.

Along with Mayor Scott, AFSCME also endorsed Zeke Cohen for City Council President and Bill Henry for Comptroller.

“AFSCME’s support of our campaign is a testament to the kind of future Baltimore City deserves and can have if we stay focused on doing things the right away. The corrupt failed and broken policies of the past only distracted Baltimore from reaching its full potential. Today, working alongside great partners like AFSCME, Baltimore is turning the page on the disinvestment of the past and building up our people and communities like never before. These are the people and values I fight for everyday and it’s evident by the leaders who have signed up in support of our campaign. I will never sell our city out to the highest bidder, no matter how much money they try to funnel into this election in support of candidates who want to take us back to the failed corrupt and broken policies of the past,” Mayor Scott said.