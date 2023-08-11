Affordable housing trust funding applications now being accepted across Maryland

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Affordable Housing Trust is accepting applications for projects that promote initiatives and activities that increase the availability of affordable housing across Maryland.

The Trust provides assistance for households earning less than 50% of the Area Median Income.

Preference is given to households earning less than 30% of the Area Median Income by:



Funding capital costs of affordable rental housing and homeownership units

Providing financial assistance to help grow the capacity and production of nonprofit affordable housing developers

Funding supportive services for occupants of affordable housing

Operating support for affordable housing communities

Nonprofit Organizations, Public Housing Agencies/Authorities, Government Agencies, and For-Profit Entities are eligible to apply.

Applications are due Thursday, September 7.

To learn more, click here.