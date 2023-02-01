Affordable housing grant ensures long-term affordability

BALTIMORE — With housing and rent prices on the rise, having a home to call your own, starting a family, starting a life, or just staying out of the rain, is slowly becoming more of a dream than a basic right.

But now, Baltimore is helping more people than ever make that dream a reality.

The city's latest announcement of community land trusts is their biggest yet, worth almost $4 million.

The trusts create home ownership opportunities for households earning 50 percent or less of the average area income.

But Alice Kennedy, the city's housing commissioner, says it's about more than just housing.

"The investments in the community land trusts supports local nonprofits. It invests in our neighborhoods, it ensures that long-term affordability, it builds that generational wealth and it ensures that Baltimore can be the best that it can be," Kennedy explained.

All the land is owned by local nonprofits and sold to families for below market price.

The nonprofit ownership ensures the houses are affordable for the next 99 years.