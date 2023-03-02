Advocates rally in Annapolis for the 'Family Prosperity Act'

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In the shadow of the state house, a push for the earned income and child tax credits was made.

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Comptroller Brooke Lierman and advocates rallied in support of the bill.

“This bill has truly been a lifesaver to low income families such as mine," said Chante Westfield, a mother of three.

Mothers like Westfield told the story of how the few hundred dollars a month were a major difference maker in a time of economic instability.

“The extra credit helped reduce our debt, by having the extra money it also helped us pay the bills we were behind on," said Westfield.

Governor Wes Moore and a bipartisan group of delegates and senators are supporting the bill.

Lt. Governor Miller says this is a step towards fighting child poverty, a key goal of the administration.

“The earned income tax credit has been one of the country’s most important anti poverty tools since its creation in the 1970’s," said Lierman.

Republican Senator Johnny Ray Salling of Baltimore County is in favor of the bill.

He wants to see tax cuts for people in higher tax brackets as well.

“There’s a lot of Marylanders and working families right now that are having a hard time. The reason is the cost of living. Cost of living goes up all the time and it never adjusts to that. So it’s a major problem in that area and if we can do things like that i think we can make a difference in that area," said Salling.

According to the financial impact study, the bill would cut around $175 million from the state’s general fund, instead putting that money in the pockets of low to moderate income families.