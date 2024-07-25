Advocates call for Baltimore to go electric at rally downtown

BALTIMORE — Gas, is for the past.

That was the message people wanted to send at a rally calling for Baltimore to go electric.

Groups gathered outside the Maryland Public Service Commission in downtown Baltimore to urge the transition from methane gas heating in homes to clean electric equipment.

"Gas rates have gone up at three times the rate of inflation for some utilities in the last decade. Which is why BG&E and Columbia gas customers have seen their gas delivery rates double in the last 10 years from about $500 a year to $1,000 every year," said Emily Scarr, Director at the Maryland PIRG Foundation.

Groups say the rate hikes particularly affect low-income families in affordable housing who don't have a choice what's in their home.

After the rally, people pushed their mission at a hearing in front of the Public Service Commission.

BGE released a statement in response to the rally: