Adventure, tradition, and service unite the crew of the USS Ft. Lauderdale

A love of adventure, tradition, and service. All traits we found inherent to the Navy crew serving on the USS Ft. Lauderdale.

The people who are working to keep the ship afloat come from all across the country. So for those from Maryland, it's an opportunity to show their fellow sailors what makes life here special.

"I'm definitely excited to show my new Navy family what Maryland is all about," said Alfred Kamara.

Originally from Prince George's County, Kamara is an information systems technician for the ship. This is his first Fleet Week, and it happened to bring him home.

He says he's looking forward to showing off Maryland's seafood, the nations capital, and other scenery to take in.

His Navy brothers and sisters come with different tastes and cultures, so you know he's looking to make sure they try one Maryland favorite.

"Old Bay, definitely Old Bay," Kamara said.

His father, a high school teacher in Prince George's County, introduced him to the idea of joining the service. He found that the Navy was a match for his career goals.

"You had the choice on what you wanted to do, but I always wanted to be in computers. Always wanted to be IT. Three years later now here we are," said Kamara.

But being in the service has its challenges.

"Definitely being adaptacious. Like, [you] always have to be accustomed to what could happen, what has happened, or what maybe not might could happen," Kamara said.

He also said those challenges have made him stronger, but to stay strong, you have to stay healthy, physically and mentally.

"Mission readiness. That is what we're doing here," said Robert Viloria, a pharmacist on board.

The Ft. Lauderdale LDP28 has a department dedicated to just about any service that may be needed, even a dentist visit.

"I can do surgeries, root canals, regular fillings," said Lieutenant Aalieyah Billings, the dental officer head.

"We're going to see people for sick call, make sure they're good, get them back into the fight. When we go on the deployments, we'll be embarked with a fleet surgical team," said Viloria.

And don't worry moms, they remind sailors to wash up after hitting the head.

"Hand hygiene is extremely important," said Viloria.

Helping to ensure a healthier environment than in the past.

And then there's Lieutenant Junior Grade Susanna J. Rogers. Her grandfather also served in the Navy. When Rogers found out she was coming to Baltimore, she got his records from her mom. He grew up on Silver Hill Avenue near Powder Mill Park. His home port was right in Baltimore. He enlisted during World War II and was a radio man on a ship in Normandy during D-Day. She told us seeing the records solidified her pride in what he did.

"Realizing that it wasn't just family legend, that my grandfather was on that ship that was at D-Day, was definitely kind of a surreal moment for me," Rogers said.

His bravery sparked what became a family tradition. Rogers' father served as a nuclear technician in the Navy and she has three siblings that serve in the army. Both as enlisted and officers. But for her, it was Navy all the way.

"What I love about the Navy is the opportunity for personal growth and the opportunity to see the world," Rogers added.

As we passed by Ft. McHenry, where the crew of the USS Ft. Lauderdale honored sailors past, Rogers describes what she loves about the community she has found here.

"Become a better version of myself and become a better leader. Being part of the tradition that unites a lot of Americans in military service," said Rogers.