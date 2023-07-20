Advance Auto Parts worker told police he was "probably responsible" for setting fire

REISTERSTOWN, Md. — Charging documents describe the disturbed mind of an Advance Auto Parts employee before allegedly setting his workplace on fire.

Elijah Morgan, 19, faces first-degree arson charges after the store on Reisterstown Road went up in flames Tuesday night.

Surveillance footage inside the business storage room shows Morgan was the only person there in the minutes leading up to the fire.

Flames and smoke spread rapidly throughout the store forcing a third alarm to be called.

A mayday was declared at one point when the roof at the front of the store collapsed, leaving a Baltimore County Fire lieutenant trapped and injured.

Police found Morgan on scene when they arrived.

He initially denied knowing how the fire started, despite admitting to being the last and only person inside the room where it happened.

That was until police made him aware of the camera footage.

After being taken back to the police station for an interview, Morgan expressed anger and stress due to car troubles and the recent anniversary of his mother's death.

Prior to the fire Morgan claimed to have blacked out while going through what he called an "anger attack."

He apparently could not recall how the fire started, but said he was "probably responsible."

Investigators believe Morgan caused the fire by applying an unknown open flame to combustibles inside the storage room.

Morgan told detectives he never intended to hurt anyone or destroy the business, explaining that his actions were "more like a call for help."

Police say Morgan underwent a mental health evaluation at a local hospital before officially filing charges.

He's currently being held without bail. A preliminary court hearing is scheduled for August 11.