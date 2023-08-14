ADT celebrates its 150th Birthday in Baltimore!

You've likely heard of the company ADT but do you know what it stands for and did you know it got its start in Baltimore?

On Monday ADT, American District Telegraph, celebrated 150 years of service to the community. And giving back to the community is exactly what ADT is all about.

The company, known now for home security, started in Baltimore in 1874. While not headquartered in Baltimore anymore, the company was honored for its 150 year commitment to the city with a bronze plaque at The American Building on East Baltimore Street.

As a part of Baltimore's history, ADT is also a part of the city's future by supporting back-to-school events, teaching trades to students, and even hiring some graduates of our local tech schools.

They are even helping Baltimore fight blight. "As a part of their anniversary celebration ADT is working with 'Fight Blight BMore' to beautify a public garden and refurbish a home in the Harlem Park area of Baltimore," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Mayor Scott declared August 14th ''ADT Day in Baltimore'.

"Maryland is a state that we just started to offer residential rooftop solar in and it's one of two dozen states, two dozen states throughout the country, we're moving into not just Smart Security, sustainable security, but smart energy as well. There's so much to be proud of here at ADT. We provide innovative offerings, unrivaled safety, and premium service. And to think it all began here in Baltimore. I'm so proud of that," said Andy Droney, ADT Senior Director and Baltimore native.

