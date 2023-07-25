Watch Now
Additional funding coming to nonprofit organizations providing abortion care

Posted at 12:08 PM, Jul 25, 2023
BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced an additional round of grant funding will go towards nonprofit organizations providing abortion care services.

This funding comes after a first round of grants in 2022, following the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

“In Baltimore and across Maryland, we have made clear that women’s right to make their own health decisions is non-negotiable,” said Scott.

After the Supreme Court decision, Scott acted quickly to preserve and expand Baltimore's capacity to serve care-seekers.

Mayor Scott and council members established the Abortion Protection Fund to infuse additional support to Baltimore organizations providing care for people needing an abortion.

The 2022 Abortion Protection Fund grants supported five Baltimore-based nonprofit organizations with investments ranging from $8,000 to $50,000.

Grant funding has supported increased access to abortion services for residents.

This includes hiring more staff, increasing the number of in-person and medication abortion telehealth visits, decrease the time to access abortion services, and cover costs for travel and medical staff.

In 2023, organizations located in Baltimore City and serving Baltimore residents will be eligible for awards up to $30,000.

For more information, click here.

