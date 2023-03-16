Achievement Academy High School student shot and killed at Baltimore gas station

BALTIMORE — Another Baltimore City student was killed by gunfire, this time at a gas station on Northern Parkway.

Around 9:47 a.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of East Northern Parkway for reports of a shooting.

Once there, officers found the student suffering from a gunshot wound. As a result, the victim died from his injuries.

This news comes only one day after another student was shot at a gas station in Northeast Baltimore.

The 16-year-old was injured from a graze wound across the street from Reach Partnership School. This shooting happened less than a half hour after the school let out.

The week before, 16-year-old Izaiah Carter was murdered in Joseph Lee Park, beside Patterson High School.

Carter, another victim of gun violence, was also a student at Patterson.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact investigators at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.