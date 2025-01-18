Access to Mayo Peninsula in Anne Arundel County shut down due to gas leak

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Fire is on the scene of a gas leak at Central Avenue between Loch Haven and Muddy Creek Road.

The leak was first reported by the Anne Arundel County Police Department on X.

Residents in the area have still not been able to return to their homes due to the leak.

A warming center was opened at South River High School for residents and the Southern District Police Station Community Room was opened to the public as well.

While a cause for the leak has not yet been determined, authorities say utility crews are still working to address the leak while still maintaining service to the Mayo Peninsula.

UPDATE: In reference to the gas leak investigation:



Utility crews are actively working to address the gas leak in the affected line while still maintaining service to the peninsula. As soon as the leak can be contained and the gas diverted, at least one lane of traffic will be… pic.twitter.com/9lQSv7B2wc — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) January 18, 2025

Traffic will remain closed until the leak can be contained and the gas can be diverted.

BGE crews are working to make repairs at this time and there is no current timetable for the completion of those repairs.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*