Aberdeen Ravens fan credits late father for winning 'Seats for 20 Years' prize

ABERDEEN, Md. — A lot of Ravens fans still dream of seeing their favorite team in person, but imagine winning tickets for the next 20 years.

That's the reality for Aberdeen native Shannan Brown.

Brown was one of six finalists for the'Seats for 20 Years' prize. She and the others were invited to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for a tour on Wednesday morning and each received $10,000.

Brown was officially announced as the winner by former Ravens and Towson University running back Terrance West.

She credits the win to her late father.

"We lost my dad last year. He was a Vietnam vet and the life of every Ravens game we watched,” Shannan said. “Although his health wouldn’t allow him to go to a game, we stayed right by his side and cheered the Ravens on together. We took the games very seriously,” Shannan continued. “I mean, birthdays were placed on hold for goodness sake. I believe deep in my heart my dad is watching over us and wanted this to be the very last gift he could present to me and my family in his absence. "

When Brown found out she was the winner, she began to scream and cry with excitement with her husband and two kids, who now have to figure out who will be at the games with her.

“We are going to have to alternate,” Shannan said with a smile as she wiped away tears. “We have 20 years to figure it out.”

This marks the 16th consecutive year that the Maryland Lottery and the Baltimore Ravens partner up to offer scratch-off tickets and second-chance prizes.