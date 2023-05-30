Aberdeen Police officer hit head-on by suspected impaired driver while driving to work

NEWARK, De. — A head-on crash has left an Aberdeen Police officer hospitalized with life threatening injuries.

The collision happened Sunday around 4am on the Christiana Parkway in Delaware.

Acting corporal James Haddix was driving to work in his unmarked departmental cruiser when he was struck.

Police believe the other driver was impaired.

Pictures of the horrific scene were posted to the Aberdeen Police Department's social media accounts.

Both vehicles involved appear to have been destroyed.

Haddix is said to currently be stable at Christiana Hospital.

It's unclear if the other driver will face charges. Police in Newark, Delaware are handling that part of the investigation.