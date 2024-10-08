Watch Now
Aberdeen police officer charged following sexual assault investigation

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A member of the Aberdeen Police Department has been arrested following a sexual assault investigation.

Radovan Jovic, 33, has been charged with second degree rape, third degree sex offense, fourth degree sex offense, assault second degree, false imprisonment, and misconduct in office.

Jovic was a six-year veteran of the department and was assigned as an acting Corporal.

The alleged incident took place in March of 2019 in the 2000 block of West Creek Village apartments.

He was placed under arrest on October 7.

This investigation is still active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 410-996-5500.

