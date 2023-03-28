Aberdeen Middle teacher on leave over sexually explicit video sent to students

ABERDEEN, Md. — An art teacher at Aberdeen Middle School is on leave after allegedly sharing a sexually explicit SnapChat video with a student.

The video began circulating throughout the building, prompting the school to send this message to parents.

"We have been made aware of an inappropriate video that has circulated among our students via social media, specifically SnapChat. A thorough investigation has been initiated by school administrators and is ongoing with our SRO, and the Aberdeen Police Department. We have been in touch with the families for whom we have confirmed direct involvement. If your student reports receiving the video, please remind them of the seriousness and resulting consequences of sharing inappropriate material on social media and about the appropriate use of social media. We continue to encourage students, staff, and families that if you see something, you say something. Encourage your students to speak with you, an adult at school, and the SRO if they see or hear something so that immediate action can be taken. If you have questions, please feel free to contact me at school. Thank you for your time and attention."

Police say they're reviewing evidence in the case to determine whether charges should be filed. The teacher's name has been released, however WMAR-2 News is withholding until a charging decision has been made.