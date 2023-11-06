Aberdeen Middle School unveils new STEM center

ABERDEEN, Md. — Their goal is to get kids interested in STEM education.

Now they have the tools to make that happen.

On Monday Aberdeen Middle School unveiled its new STEM center.

It includes games and apps focused on teaching students about things like robotics and programming.

One 6th grader said they are pumped about the addition and all the activities it involves.

"There are multiple STEM projects, there's Make Makey, where you can create basically, essentially anything that could hold an electric charge into a button, there is 3D printing, which I was chosen for. 3D printing is what really inspired me because toy can create anything, anything that you need. Say your glasses broke and you need a new connecting piece, you can 3D print it, it is very amazing," the student said.

The funds that made this happen came from the Cal Ripken Senior Foundation and BGE.