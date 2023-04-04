Aberdeen man convicted after SnapChat date prank leads to murder

ABERDEEN, Md — A Harford County jury has convicted a man of killing a 17-year-old.

It was July 8, 2021 when 21-year-old Frank George Hudson, III, stabbed Christopher Kerfoot to death on Agora Drive in Bel Air.

Prosecutors say Hudson knew Kerfoot, but the two weren't supposed to see each other the night of the murder.

In fact Hudson was planning to meet a girl who he'd been speaking with on SnapChat.

Turns out that girl was actually Kerfoot.

This led to a physical struggle which ended in Kerfoot being bitten and stabbed three times.

Kerfoot somehow made it back to his home on Athens Court, where before dying he told his brother "Frank did it."

Police arrested Hudson later that night at his home on Pannell Drive.

During an interview with detectives, Hudson said he was scheduled to meet the girl not Kerfoot.

Investigators later found the knife with Hudson's DNA on it in a dumpster near his home.

A forensic analysis of Kerfoot's phone revealed he'd sent a message to Hudson under the guise of a girl to arrange a meeting location on the day of the murder.

Hudson testified in his own defense during trial. He faces a combined 13 years behind bars.

Prior to sentencing a judge overseeing the case ordered Hudson to undergo a psychological evaluation.

A sentence could be handed down in the next six-weeks.

“Nothing can bring Christopher Kerfoot back, but today’s verdict is justice for Christopher and for his family that was present for the entire trial," said Harford County State’s Attorney Alison M. Healey. "This was a difficult case to try without eyewitnesses, but my office will always vigorously pursue truth and justice with the use of the physical evidence."

