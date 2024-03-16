Aberdeen man arrested in connection to a string of fires dating back to 2023

ABERDEEN, Md. — An Aberdeen man was arrested Friday in connection with a series of fires in Harford County that began in May 2023.

Bryan Keith Gilley, 45, is charged with maliciously or negligently setting fire to woods and brush, second-degree malicious burning, and trespassing.

The State Fire Marshal's Office and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives started their investigation after a series of fires were set on June 20, 2023, involving woods, trees, and train tracks near 200 S. Post Road in Aberdeen.

Investigators later determined that someone had used a handheld propane torch to start the fires, using the same torch to burn the initials of "BG" into a tree. Authorities say that a nearby construction company employee identified Gilley as a trespasser on the property.

This investigation led detectives to investigate other fires in the area during May and June 2023, as well as fires within the woods near the 3500 block of Churchville Road and on private property in the 800 block of Carsins Run Road as recently as last month.

Authorities finally linked Gilley to the fire on June 20, police say.

Officials say a warrant was issued for his arrest after several unsuccessful attempts to locate Gilley.

Deputy State Fire Marshals and ATF agents located Gilley at a home in the 3500 block of Carsins Run Road, and with the assistance of the Harford County Sheriff's Office, he was arrested without incident.

Gilley was taken to Harford County Detention and later released on his recognizance.

The investigation continues into the other fires. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-386-3050.