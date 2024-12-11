Aberdeen IronBirds to become the "Cencerros Increibles" for Latino initiative

ABERDEEN, Md. — The Aberdeen IronBirds will transform into the "Cencerros Increibles de Aberdeen" (the Incredible Cowbells of Aberdeen) for one day only, as part of a Latino outreach effort by Minor League Baseball.

The annual "Copa de la Diversión" (Fun Cup) has gotten more participation each year, with Minor League teams taking on a new identity that embraces the culture and values of Hispanic baseball fans.

The team noted in a press release:

IronBirds fans use “Cal” bells at our games to show their support and excitement to the players - just like so many Latinos who support the growth and future success of Aberdeen.

The IronBirds will play as the Cencerros Increibles for one game only in the 2025 season.

Fans can buy "Cencerros Increibles de Aberdeen" merchandise by registering here.

Two other Maryland teams are also taking part. The Bowie Baysox will become the "Cangrejos Fantasmas de Chesapeake" (Chesapeake Ghost Crabs), and the Delmarva Shorebirds will be "Gallos de Delmarva" (Delmarva Roosters).

