Aberdeen High School teacher finds rope resembling noose hanging in classroom

ABERDEEN, Md. — A teacher at Aberdeen High School discovered a rope tied in the form of a noose hanging inside his classroom Friday.

The teacher noticed the rope upon returning to work following a two-day absence.

Police say the rope was found hanging from the classroom white board.

On that white board were different messages that appeared to be written by three unidentified people.

Although it's unclear what the messages said, Harford County School officials believe at least one was racially motivated.

"We are appalled and deeply saddened that someone brought this noose into our building," the school said in response. "We are equally disgusted with one particular statement written on the white board that appears to be racially motivated."

Upon learning of the incident, the school issued a letter making families and parents aware.

"As a school, we welcome and honor diversity and are committed to facilitating a safe and secure environment for all our students and staff," the letter stated. "Your support at home is greatly appreciated! Please encourage your student that if they see something, to report it to administrators, the SRO, or someone else that they trust at the school so that we can immediately address it."

Police said they're currently investigating the incident as a potential hate crime.

Once identified, the school vowed to take disciplinary action against those responsible.

"We are continuing a thorough investigation of the situation and disciplinary action will be taken," the letter continued. "Law enforcement partners at the Aberdeen Police Department, along with HCPS Safety and Security, our SRO, the supervisor of equity and cultural proficiency, and school administrators are committed to identifying any person involved."

