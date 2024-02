ABERDEEN, Md — Aberdeen Detectives are searching for suspects in a shooting that occurred on East Bel Air Avenue last Monday.

Witnesses say that they saw a group of people shooting at each other around 3:20 pm. Although several shots were fired, no one was hurt and no property was damaged.

Local schools were placed on lockdown until the area was determined to be safe.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective Soto at 410-272-2121, press #8, and dial extension 124.