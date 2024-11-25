Aberdeen couple couldn't believe they bought a $1 million scratch-off winner

ABERDEEN, Md. — Usually, when you're buying a scratch-off ticket, the chances of you winning even a couple of bucks are slim to none.

That's how one Aberdeen couple felt, as much as winning is fun, they enjoyed playing the lottery just for the thrill.

Until one day, their usual lottery routine turned them into millionaires.

“I still don’t believe it,” the woman said on Nov. 22 after claiming the top prize on the $20 Gold Rush 777 scratch-off game.

She said she typically enjoyed playing Keno, and she introduced her husband to the joy of playing scratch-off games 30 years ago when they first started dating.

Her husband scratched the instant ticket that was bought at a Wawa in Aberdeen and they saw that the winning number 18 matched 18 in a square.

“He said, ‘Mama, it’s a million-dollar winner.’ I didn’t believe it,” she said.

She checked the ticket herself using her phone, saw the winner's message, and still couldn't believe it.

The prize was claimed, and she said that she and her husband were talking about buying a house in Western Maryland.

Even when heading back home, they still couldn't believe it.

The ticket was purchased at the Wawa at 231 North Philadelphia Boulevard in Aberdeen.