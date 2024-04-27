Abandoned dog found during Mayor's Clean Up Day in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Trash and debris weren’t the only thing that picked up during the mayor’s annual Spring Cleanup event on Saturday.

An abandoned dog named Captain Mercado was found in an alley near West North Avenue and McKean Avenue.

According to Baltimore Police, BARCS in Baltimore has the dog now.

If you are interested in adopting the little guy, police ask to contact BARCS about the dog abandoned in the 1900 block of N Monroe Street.