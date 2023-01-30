AACO Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell introduces BePresent initiative

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Crime and safety has been on the mind of the leader of Anne Arundel County Public Schools.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell is starting a new initiative called #BePresent.

This is where adults in the community come to school to "be present" around students to help at the beginning of the school or at lunch time.

Dr. Bedell did this in his last school system in Kansas City. He says it made schools a safer place than before.

"Community members present in our schools, working in collaborations with our administrators. Because, here's what I know, safer schools make for stronger communities and vice versa," Bedell said.

He also optioned to the rise in serious offense and weapons possessions in schools as a need for more adult involvement.

Bedell hopes for parents, students, and alumni to get involved.