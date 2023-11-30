AACO school naming committee narrows choices to groups of finalists

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — There are two new schools set to open in the 2024-2025 school year and Anne Arundel County is close to naming them.

The committees established to recommend formal names have narrowed the possibilities to groups of finalists.

The Old Mill West High School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:



Millersville High School

Severn High School

Severn Run High School

Veterans High School

West High School

The West County Elementary School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:

Conway Elementary School

Little Patuxent Elementary School

Patuxent Elementary School

Two Rivers Elementary School

To vote on these names, click here. The deadline to submit is noon on Friday, December 8.