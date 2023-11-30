Watch Now
AACO school naming committee narrows choices to groups of finalists

Posted at 3:19 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 15:19:59-05

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — There are two new schools set to open in the 2024-2025 school year and Anne Arundel County is close to naming them.

The committees established to recommend formal names have narrowed the possibilities to groups of finalists.

The Old Mill West High School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:

  • Millersville High School
  • Severn High School
  • Severn Run High School
  • Veterans High School
  • West High School

The West County Elementary School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:

  • Conway Elementary School
  • Little Patuxent Elementary School
  • Patuxent Elementary School
  • Two Rivers Elementary School

To vote on these names, click here. The deadline to submit is noon on Friday, December 8.

