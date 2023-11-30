AACO school naming committee narrows choices to groups of finalists

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — There are two new schools set to open in the 2024-2025 school year and Anne Arundel County is close to naming them.
The committees established to recommend formal names have narrowed the possibilities to groups of finalists.
The Old Mill West High School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:
- Millersville High School
- Severn High School
- Severn Run High School
- Veterans High School
- West High School
The West County Elementary School Naming Committee has named the following possibilities as finalists:
- Conway Elementary School
- Little Patuxent Elementary School
- Patuxent Elementary School
- Two Rivers Elementary School
To vote on these names, click here. The deadline to submit is noon on Friday, December 8.