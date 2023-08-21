Alleged domestic violence incident leads to police officer's suspension

BALTIMORE — An officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department is facing domestic assault charges from an incident, police say, happened in Baltimore.

It all began on August 19, just after 12:20 p.m., officers from the Baltimore City Police Department were called to the 1500 block of Wadsworth Way.

The caller told police she was going through a divorce and her husband was acting "extreme".

According to charging documents, the caller stated her husband slashed her tires the day before and spat in her face.

She continuously reiterated to officers she was trying to get a restraining order and wanted him out of the house. She confirmed her husband was an officer with the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Police say the husband, identified as First Class Officer Tyrell Thomas, was in a dispute with his wife over money he lent her.

The argument went on for hours with Thomas constantly calling and texting the victim, even when she was at a football game with her 13-year-old son.

Around 8:50 p.m., that same day, the argument worsened.

Thomas, a three-year veteran with the force, allegedly spat on the victim's face, leading her to throw a silver paper towel rack at Thomas, leaving a cut on his left nostril. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

After being discharged, Thomas returned to the home where another argument began when he saw the victim in her vehicle trying to get clothes for their children, who were staying at a different location.

When speaking to police, he claimed that the cut on his nose came from him accidentally hitting himself while removing his license plate. He later confessed that the victim threw the paper towel rack at him. He also admitted to slashing her tires.

Once the officer looked at test messages corroborating the story both Thomas and the victim were placed under arrest.

While being interviewed, the victim stated her and Thomas had been together for 15 years and since October of 2022, they had been going through a divorce.

She confirmed Thomas had been angry with her because she did not give him the $700 that she supposedly owed him.

The victim also said Thomas took back to school items she bought for their child and left their house destroyed in a rage.

After obtaining a search warrant for the home, police found blood stains on the back door of the first floor. More blood was found near a mirror along the back wall of the home.

The paper towel rack that was used to injure Thomas was also recovered.

Police also noticed that glass shards and pottery were found inside a trash bag, indicating that the crime scene was cleaned before their arrival.

Thomas is currently charged with second degree assault.

He has been administratively suspended with pay pending an Office of Professional Standards investigation.