AACO officer reunites with young boy he rescued from nearly drowning

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — It was a hot day in July of 2011 when a one-year-old child nearly drowned.

On Wednesday, he met the man who saved his life.

Detective Walter Sweeney was on his way home to his own one-year-old daughter 12 years ago.

When a call went out about a child who fell in a pool in Severn right off the road he was driving on.

He rushed to the house, jumped their fence, ran past their barking dog. and darted inside where the one-year-old sat nearly lifeless in his mother's arms.

"He was blue, his lips were blue, his fingers were blue, and I gave him a couple smacks on the back and before I even started CPR I did some chest compression's before I could do mouth-to-mouth he started spitting up water and color started coming back," Sweeney said.

After that EMS crews pushed Sweeney out of the way and he didn't see the child again, until now.

Now lieutenant Sweeney met with now 12-year-old Matthew and his family in a surprise reunion.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief organized the surprise.

When Matthew's family saw Sweeney was being promoted, they knew it would be the perfect way to celebrate his career.