AACO announces new system to alert community about bus route interruptions

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Public Schools has a new bus status notification system through which families and community members can receive alerts for bus route interruptions.

The system provides email and text message notifications in either English or Spanish.

Users are asked to provide the bus number and school for which they wish to receive the notification.

One registration will need to be done for each bus/school combination.

Messages will be sent at 7:30 p.m., the night before a school day to alert users of delays and cancellations for the following school day.

Another set of messages will be sent at 6:00 a.m., on each school day and periodically through 8:45 a.m., as updates come in from bus contractors.

At 12:30 p.m., users will be reminded of afternoon-only impacts to bus routes.

To sign up for this new system, click here.

Impacts to routes will continue to be listed online and will be updated as contractors report them.