AAA urges drivers to prepare for Daylight Savings Time

As Daylight Savings Time approaches, AAA is reminding drivers to adjust their sleeping habits along with their clocks.

Time springing forward means a darker commute and the potential for more sleepy drivers on the road.

According to the AAA Foundation, drowsy driving is a factor in roughly ten times as many traffic fatalities as traditional crash data indicates.

“When the time changes, sleep cycles are interrupted and drivers can be more tired than they realize,” said Ragina C. Ali, AAA spokesperson in Maryland and Washington, D.C. “Losing one hour of sleep takes an adjustment and drivers need to prepare by getting more rest, especially on Sunday.”

When it comes to preparing for the loss of good shuteye, AAA is offering these tips to help drivers stay alert on the road: