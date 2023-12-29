AAA reminds drivers that drunk driving is '100% preventable' on New Year's Day

BALTIMORE — Ahead of the holiday, AAA is reminding drivers of the dangers presented on New Year's Day.

The holiday ranks among the year's deadliest days for alcohol-related traffic fatalities.

Data shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years. Between 2017 and 2021, 4,561 people were killed in December drunk driving crashes.

AAA provided the following tips to keep people safe on the roads:

