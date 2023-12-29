AAA reminds drivers that drunk driving is '100% preventable' on New Year's Day

BALTIMORE — Ahead of the holiday, AAA is reminding drivers of the dangers presented on New Year's Day.
The holiday ranks among the year's deadliest days for alcohol-related traffic fatalities.
Data shows December drunk driving deaths are the highest in almost 15 years. Between 2017 and 2021, 4,561 people were killed in December drunk driving crashes.
AAA provided the following tips to keep people safe on the roads:
- Always plan ahead to designate a non-drinking driver before any party or celebration begins.
- Never get behind the wheel of a car when you’ve been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink.
- Never ride as a passenger in a car driven by someone who has been drinking alcohol – even after just one drink.
- Do not hesitate to take the keys from friends or family members who may be impaired.
- Put apps or numbers for ridesharing/local cab companies in your phone before heading out for the evening.
- Be a responsible host in reminding guests to stay safe and always offer alcohol-free beverages.
- If you encounter an impaired driver on the road, keep a safe distance and ask a passenger to call 911 (or pull over to a safe location to make the call yourself).
- Remember: prescription, over-the-counter medications and illegal drugs also can impair your ability to drive safely.