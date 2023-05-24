Watch Now
AAA projects high travel turnout in Maryland over Memorial Day

David Zalubowski/AP
Travelers queue up at the south security checkpoint in Denver International Airport as the Labor Day holiday approaches Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:05 PM, May 24, 2023
BALTIMORE — Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer and according to AAA, nearly 853,000 Marylanders are expected to travel in some capacity over the holiday weekend.

That's six percent over last year's estimate but still six percent under pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

Nationally 2.7 million more people are projected to travel this year compared to last.

"In Maryland and the Washington, D.C. Metro area, AAA expects this to be the fourth busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000 - when AAA started tracking holiday travel," said Ragina Cooper Ali, of AAA Mid-Atlantic.

A majority of Maryland travelers (754,840) will be driving, while 70,680 plan to fly.

Although still significantly higher than 2020, gas prices are about $1.05 less than last year.

