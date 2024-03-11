Barricade situation reported in Woodland Beach community

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police is on the scene of a barricade situation in the Woodland Beach community.

Officials say officers reported to the 1600 block of Midland Road for an isolated incident.

An increased police presence will be in that area until the incident is resolved.

Officers are responding to an isolated incident in the Woodland Beach community. Residents will see an increased officer presence until the incident is resolved. We appreciate your patience and understanding while we work to bring about a peaceful resolution. pic.twitter.com/c3DBdkyeEP — Anne Arundel County Police Department (@AACOPD) March 11, 2024

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*