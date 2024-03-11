Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Barricade situation reported in Woodland Beach community

anne arundel county police 1.jpg
File
anne arundel county police 1.jpg
Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-11 18:16:32-04

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Anne Arundel County Police is on the scene of a barricade situation in the Woodland Beach community.

Officials say officers reported to the 1600 block of Midland Road for an isolated incident.

An increased police presence will be in that area until the incident is resolved.

*This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.*

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
streaming.JPG

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices