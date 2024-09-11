Anne Arundel County honors heroes of 9/11

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — At Anne Arundel County's ceremony, the emphasis was on keeping the memory of victims alive.

County fire and police departments gathered outside the 9-11 memorial at police headquarters in Millersville.

They laid a wreath in front of the mangled steel from ground zero used to create the memorial honoring those who died that day.

Police Chief Amal Awad spoke on the importance of remembering more than a loss of life.

"It's not only the story of how these men and women tragically lost their lives, but that we delve into their lives to catch little glimpses, snapshots of who they were as human beings, what they believed in, and the impact they had on the lives of all who knew and loved them,” says Chief Awad.

They also honored the county fire and police volunteers who helped with clean-up and search and rescue in the aftermath of the attacks.