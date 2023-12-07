AA County Board of Education announces start date for 2024-2025 school year

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — Next school year, classes will start on August 26, 2024 for students in Anne Arundel County. They will end on Friday, June 13, 2025.

The Board of Education released these dates with recommendations from the school system's Calendar committee.

The calendar maintains the holiday closings like a three-day Thanksgiving break, an eight-day Christmas/Winter break and a six-day Easter/Spring break.

It also includes a closing for Rosh Hashanah and builds in three days to be used in case of inclement weather.

Yom Kippur and Eid al-Fitr occur on weekends in the 2024-2025 school year.

Lunar New Year has been added to the list of recognized cultural and religious observances.

The calendar calls for elementary and middle schools to be closed for students on November 1, 2024, as was the case this year.

A complete 2024-2025 calendar can be found here.