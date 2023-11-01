AA County announces availability of several facilities for warming relief

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY — Multiple facilities will be available for residents in Anne Arundel County for warming relief for the upcoming winter season.

The facilities include:

● Anne Arundel County Police Department District Station Lobbies and/or Community Rooms will be available 24/7.

● Anne Arundel County Senior Activity Center Community Rooms will be available during normal business hours from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

● Anne Arundel County Public Libraries will be available during normal business hours from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Saturday. Select locations are also open on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Each facility will have heat, water, and restrooms. Medical care will not be available.

Pets are not allowed in any of the buildings. Officials say accommodations will be made for service animals.

Anyone who needs sheltering, special accommodations, or has any specific inquiries can call the Crisis Warmline at 410-768-5522.

For more information on the facilities, click here.