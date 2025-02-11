AA Co. manufacturer to add 160 jobs by expanding its HQ

HANOVER, Md. — A data-center manufacturer is set to get more than $800,000 in loans from from the state and county to grow its Anne Arundel County headquarters.

PwrQ will add 160 jobs and 155,000 square feet of space to its manufacturing center in Hanover, off of Route 295 and 100.

The company plans to ramp up production of its power-distribution products, like switchboards, transfer switches, and panelboards. It currently has 118 employees.

PwrQ is set to get a $780,000 conditional loan from the state's Department of Commerce (which the department is working to approve), a $78,000 conditional forgivable loan from Anne Arundel County - and is eligible for state tax credits, such as the Job Creation Tax Credit.

That tax credit alone could give the company hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Gov. Wes Moore said in a press release that it will help "continue to expand our competitiveness and grow our economy."

Maryland Department of Commerce Acting Secretary Harry Coker Jr., said in a statement that "as the number of companies in the Mid Atlantic continues to grow, so does the need for increased power supply infrastructure and managed data centers."

PwrQ CEO Osman Ashai said: