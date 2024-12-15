A wonderful way to give, 'Light the World' with this vending machine

It’s the season of generosity, and there’s another way to give in our area.

Located at the Columbia Mall, the Light The World giving machine has 30 items worthy of becoming gifts to those in need.

The gifts themselves are in the form of cards which are redeemable for various goods and services requested by a number of nonprofit organizations.

The items range from $10 to $150.

The giving machine will be in the Columbia Mall until December 18th.

These machines have been active worldwide since 2017, raising more than 32 million dollars.