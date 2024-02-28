A woman was nearly forced off the road by a driver aiming to rob her

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — A woman says she was assaulted and robbed while driving overnight on I-495 in Prince George's County.

Maryland State Police believe the woman was followed and targeted by a group of armed individuals riding a dark vehicle.

They allegedly rammed the victim's vehicle, nearly forcing her off the interstate, before she finally stopped.

That's when the suspects exited their car and pulled out a gun, robbing the woman along the outer loop near Route 1.

The group later took off leaving the victim unharmed.

Anyone with information on this case are asked to contact the Maryland State Police College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. The case remains under investigation.