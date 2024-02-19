A woman crashed moments after being shot in her car

BALTIMORE — A 42-year-old woman was shot in her vehicle while trying to flee from an unidentified armed suspect. As a result of her injuries, she then crashed her car which caused it to overturn moments later in the 4500 block of Parkmont Avenue.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital. Investigators say that she was struck in the body, and her injuries are considered non-life threatening.

Baltimore Police are asking anyone with information to contact them 410-396-2444 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.