A week of festivities for Ravens fans ahead of Wild Card action at The Bank

NFL playoff action will be in Baltimore this weekend, which means fans will be able to attend some upcoming celebrations.

The Ravens put together a week's worth of events to celebrate the team clinching a playoff berth.

First event kicks off Wednesday, January 8, at M&T Bank Stadium for car stenciling, presented by Safeway, beginning at 6 am and will run through 10 am.

Playoff rallies will be held on Thursday, January 9, presented by Miller Lite, at three different locations in Baltimore.

If you want to join in for the rallies, you can head to Hightopps Backstage Bar & Grille (2306 York Rd., Timonium, 21093), Pappas Restaurant & Sports Bar (550 Cranbrook Rd., Cockeysville, 21030), or Mother's North Grille (2450 Broad Ave., Timonium, 21093).

Ravens legends such as Jimmy Smith, Pernell McPhee, Jermaine Lewis, and Bryan Hall will make appearances.

The Pop-Up Flock Shop will run on Thursday and Friday at Gate A at The Bank from 10 am to 7 pm on both days.

And then, the caravan!

The Purple Friday Caravan will start at the Reckless Sheperd Brewing Company and then move to the following locations:

Dunkin’ in Jessup (8600 Washington Blvd., Jessup, 20794)

M&T Bank in Ellicott City (9125 Baltimore National Pike, 21042)

Verizon Wireless in Columbia (9021 Snowden Square Dr., 21046)

Safeway in Ellicott City (4370 Montgomery Road, 21043)

Kickoff for the Ravens' playoff game against the Steelers will be at 8 pm.

You can catch the game right here on WMAR or Amazon Prime Video.

For more information on upcoming playoff events, click here.