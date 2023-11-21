A voyage to the bottom of Poplar Street: The Dive Club experience

BALTIMORE, Md. — Remember Farrell's Ice Cream, Chucky Cheese and Rainforest Café?

All rode a theme.

But not like this one.

RAR Brewing in Cambridge has done it again.

A great themed restaurant and bar called The Dive Club. Not a Dive Bar.

You come in here and you have 90 minutes to eat and drink and find Chessie the Sea Monster still lurking out in the Chesapeake Bay.

You feel like you are on an old time ship. The portraits and items that decorate the walls have been donated by locals.

What a job RAR has done.

This brewery started in 2013 and has taken over a block of downtown Cambridge and brought it back to life.

Now The Dive Club will storm in with seafood and drinks in 26 different glasses. Sit in the bubble room. The Dive Club is located at 501 Poplar Street in Cambridge.