A U.S. Navy Commander from Maryland faces prison time for trying to get his ex-wife & her new boyfriend fired

SILVER SPRING, Md. — An active U.S. Navy Lieutenant Commander from Maryland has been federally convicted of cyberstalking his ex-wife.

Federal prosecutors say 45-year-old Jason Michael Leidel, of Silver Spring, sent emails filled with false allegations to get his ex-wife fired from her job as a public school special education teacher.

Court documents show Leidel also attempted to get his ex and their children evicted from their home.

Leidel went even further when he reportedly filed false claims against the ex with Child Protective Services.

But the phony accusations didn't stop there.

When the ex-wife began dating someone else, Leidel filed reports claiming the new boyfriend was abusing his children.

Leidel later contacted the new guy's work supervisors in hopes he'd be investigated and ultimately fired.

The DOJ says the harassment lasted for years before Leidel was finally arrested.

He now faces five years in federal prison. Sentencing is set for March 12, 2026.

