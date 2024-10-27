A trunk-or-treat for the adaptive athlete

Kennedy Krieger held a trunk or treat event for the 'Bennett Blazers', their adaptive sports program, on Saturday.

Two gold medal-winning paralympians, Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuck, joined in on the fun.

One organizer says their success shows kids anything is possible; McFadden and Romanchuck were also once part of Krieger's sports program as well.

"Daniel was two when he started in the program; Tatiana was six,” says Gwena Herman.

“So, they know what it was like being those young kids and to grow up through the program and then moving on to the paralympic level and getting medals. And they know how important it is starting at this young age, and they always come back and give back to the program and be that role model for the younger ones.”

Bennett Blazers is a sports and recreation program for adaptive athletes starting at two years old and running through high school.

Herman says they're also adding some adult wheelchair basketball rec leagues.