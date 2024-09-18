A trip to the vibrant African business community on Harford Road

PARKVILLE, Md. — Effe and Company is a treasure trove of African apparel.

When Liberian native Grace Effe Tjerry opened her dress shop on Harford Road in Parkville in 2015, she was one of maybe two or three business owners on that street who were African immigrants.

"When they hear the African store, they always think immediately [of] African food. They would come here and say 'I thought it was a food store,' and I would say no, it's a clothing store," said Tjerry.

Now, there are several African-owned businesses on and near the stretch of Harford Road between the city/county line and the beltway.

Some are obvious, others less so.

Even houses or worship, a symbol of the growing African community here.

"Yes, they come here a lot, from everywhere. Gambia, Senegal, Freetown, Sebenu, Nigerians, Liberians, they come here a lot," Tjerry said.

Maryland has the fourth-largest number of African immigrants in the country.

Earlier this month, Governor Wes Moore proclaimed September as African Heritage Month.

It's the first of his kind in the state.

To Funso Ajayi, that's good news to hear.

"It's a good idea. It's a good one because it will make Africans like, you know, [feel] a sense of belonging to the community," explained Ajayi.

Ajayi is Yoruba, from Nigeria.

Yoruba, along with Igbo, another Nigerian dialect, are among the top five languages spoken by immigrant students at Parkville High School.

Effe's son also attended Parkville.

After living here for 20 years, she sees why other African immigrants are drawn to the area.

"I love Parkville. It's peaceful, quiet, nice people," said Tjerry.

There are a host of activities planned this month around the state in celebration of African Immigrant Heritage Month.