A thief is targeting Anne Arundel County residents at the gas pump

LAUREL, Md. — Someone is going around gas stations in Anne Arundel County stealing from customers while they pump gas.

Police say the trend picked up over the month of May.

Several cases occurred in the Hanover and Laurel areas, specifically in the 3300 and 3400 blocks of Laurel Ft. Meade Road.

The thieves target victims who appear to be distracted and not paying attention.

When this happens the suspect(s) go inside the victim's car looking for valuables like purses and cellphones.

Not much is known about the culprit other than they're believed to be driving a gray Audi or white Honda Accord.

In the meantime police urge residents to either hold onto their property while getting gas or locking the car doors.

Anyone with more information can call 410-222-8610.

Below are five locations where thefts have been reported.

