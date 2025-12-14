A Texas man tried helping a Maryland driver who crashed in Delaware, only to be carjacked for his kind gesture

MIDDLETOWN, De. — An Essex man faces felony robbery charges in Delaware.

On Saturday afternoon a Texas man was driving on Route 301 in Middletown, Delaware when he came upon a vehicle accident.

The man pulled over to help the people involved.

While the man was calling 911 for assistance, a driver involved in the crash hopped behind the wheel of the man's Chevy Silverado.

When the man noticed what was happening, he opened the backdoor, at which time the driver allegedly reached for a weapon, and ordered the victim to get out.

The driver then sped off in the man's Silverado.

Luckily the Chevy pickup had electronic tracking, helping police to locate it a short time later crashed into a guardrail off I-95.

The getaway driver was still inside and arrested.

He was identified as 51-year-old David Thornton, of Essex, Maryland.

Delaware State Police David Thornton

Inside the stolen Silverado Delaware troopers found a revolver style CO2 BB gun.

Thornton is being held on $20,000 cash bond.