A teen's body was found buried in a shallow grave over two years ago, one of her killers was just convicted

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Frederick woman has been found guilty for her role in the murder of 18-year-old Rosa Sanchez Merino.

Iris Yudella Alonzo-Salgado was convicted on November 14 by Montgomery County Circuit Court judge Theresa Chernosky.

Sanchez Merino's body was discovered buried in a shallow grave along Brookville Road in Olney, back in May of 2023.

Investigators learned that Sanchez Merino had been transported from New Jersey to Maryland at which time she was stabbed to death with a machete at the direction of MS-13 gang members.

Other suspects were charged as well, including Roberto Carlos Rivera-Delgado, of who showed police where Sanchez Merino was buried.

Alonzo-Salgado is scheduled to learn her fate on January 21, 2026. She faces up to life in prison.

Montgomery County Police Iris Yudella Alonzo-Salgado

Rivera-Delgado has also pleaded guilty to similar charges, but has not yet been sentenced.

A third suspect, Aracely Abarca-Melgar, from New Hampshire, is currently awaiting trial.