A taste of Asia in Charm City

BALTIMORE — There is no need to stamp your passport to get authentic Asian cuisine.

The Asia in a Bite Food Festival will be taking the main plate in Charm City.

The pots will be popping on August 31st and September 28th downtown at Rash Field.

Some of the vendors providing the food adventures are Chan Bai Mei, Crepes 168, Simply Sip Tea, and many more.

This is a family affair. All ages are welcome. There’s plenty to do. Rash has a skate park and volleyball.

Although there is a good amount of parking, ridesharing is recommended.