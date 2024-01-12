A symbol of love and family missing: A family's search for their Blessed Mother

PASADENA, Md. — He was a Merchant Marine from Hawaii. On tour, one night in Baltimore, Edhu Pule met the love of his life in Locust Point.

They would build a lifetime of love in Pasadena, where they would raise a family surrounded by an Hawaiian-inspired garden. In this garden, there was a statue of the Blessed Mother. The family hopes the Blessed Mother is at peace and not in pieces.

One day after selling the family home, the family went back to get the statue, but the Blessed Mother was gone. Missing from her spot for forty plus years off of Ft. Smallwood Road.

Rick Beyer said, “This means so much to the family as I try to get through without..." His sister is so upset that she could not meet near the house in Pasadena.

We met her at Arundel Seafood on Mountain Road, where Patsy Anderson said, “The statue was my mother." Way back in the day, the family had a Jesus statue from Bon Secours Hospital. A big storm broke that statue in pieces.

So, Patsy, Carol, the late Mike, Tim, George, and Rick’s mom went to the Eastern Shore to buy a statue of the Blessed Mother. For over 40 years, the family prayed in front of it. They held weddings, ceremonies, and the like. Mom took ill, had a stroke, and was given five hours to live.

A miracle! She lived six and a half years and died last February. When the family went to bring her home out of rehab, someone watching the house told the caravan to go to a restaurant.

A storm blew through and tossed the Blessed Mary out onto the street, but she was still holding the baby. In every picture you see of mom, she too is holding a baby.

The new homeowners don't know where the statue is, and the family hopes it's not stolen. They don't want to ask questions; there are no problems or trouble. They just want to know where the Blessed Mother is tonight.

When interviewing Rick, his phone went off. “Oh, wow, I just sold my first book." It’s a book of poetry, so I asked Aloha Rick for a poem to describe this. In 15 minutes, this is what he came up with.

“The Missing Madonna”