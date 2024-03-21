RIDGELY, Md. — A small town on Maryland's Eastern Shore has suspended it's entire police department.

Ridgely is a town in Caroline County that is home to just over 1,600 residents.

It's known for tourist destinations such as Tuckahoe State Park and Adkins Arboretum.

According to their website, the police department employs six officers including a chief and sergeant.

The department's annual budget is listed at $689,248.

On March 13 the town's commissioners suspended the whole force with pay.

Although no specific reason was given, the commissioners said there was a "pending investigation

by the Office of the Maryland State Prosecutor."



The Caroline County Sheriff's Office is temporarily handling all of the town's law enforcement duties.

Ridgely officials say residents should call 911 for emergencies and 410-479-2515 for non-emergencies.